Sony’s animated Spider-Man film to feature Miles Morales

Sony Pictures Animation officially announced today that their upcoming animated Spider-Man movie will not feature Peter Parker as the titular webslinger but instead the fan-favorite character, Miles Morales! We were on the scene at the SPA campus in Culver City, California this morning and were treated to a brief Spider-Man tease that showed off some concept art and a graffiti-styled red and blue spider logo.

RELATED: Sony Pictures Animation Teases Upcoming Slate

Although Morales is under the mask, the Spidey costume appears from the footage to be more in line with the classic blue and red design. We also saw some shots of Spidey chasing Prowler and a massive Green Goblin statue. Although the animation is far from finished, it appears that film will employ a unique style that combines classic comic book illustrations with CGI. During the action sequences, frames flash from CGI to having textures straight out of a comic book page.

No casting has as of yet been confirmed, but the footage did end with someone (presumably Spidey) saying, “You don’t know what you’re missing, pal!”

Little else is known about the project, but 21 Jump Street and The LEGO Movie filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are set to write the script and produce the film, which will be directed by The Little Prince‘s Bob Persichetti, who is joined by Rise of the Guardians‘ Peter Ramsey. Look for it to swing into theaters on December 21, 2018.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli, Miles Morales first appeared Ultimate Fallout #4 following the death of Peter Parker. The character has some of the same powers as the original Spider-Man, but he is also capable of briefly turning invisible and even a venom sting that can paralyze his foes.

The character originally only lived in the “Ultimate” Marvel Universe, but he has since transitioned into the Marvel U proper where he fights alongside the adult Peter Parker and even has a blossoming romance with the alternate universe Gwen Stacy, who acts as Spider-Woman in her world.

Before this animated feature premieres, Tom Holland will be putting on the Spider-Man mask as Peter Parker in the live action Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 7, 2017.