The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 Disney+ Release Date & Time

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 is a few days away from hitting Disney+.

Din Djarin, Grogu, and Bo-Katan Kryze are up for a new mission. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 on Disney+

Disney+ will release The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, March 29. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey will stay behind the camera for “Chapter 21: The Foundling” which comes from a script penned by Jon Favreau.

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu,” says the synopsis. “Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

What to Read Ahead of The Mandalorian S3 E5

The Mandalorian Season 3 Info

The Mandalorian Season 3 will see the return of Pedro Pascal as the titular hero. The cast includes Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, among others.

Season 3’s directorial lineup features returning filmmakers Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, and Bryce Dallas Howard, along with Star Wars newcomers Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison.

The Mandalorian hails from executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, and Carrie Beck. Favreau is also set as the showrunner and one of its directors.