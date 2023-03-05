The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2 Disney+ Release Date & Time

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2 is just a few days away before premiering on Disney+.

Din Djarin and Grogu are on a mission to expiate the sin of having broken the strict code of the Children of the Watch. Here’s when to watch the next stage in their journey on Disney+ (sign-up for the streaming service here).

When to Watch The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2 on Disney+

Disney+ will drop The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 2 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, March 8. The upcoming installment is directed by Rachel Morrison from a script penned by Jon Favreau. Morrison is best known for her work as a cinematographer and has worked on several critically acclaimed films and television shows, including Fruitvale Station (2013), Mudbound (2017) — for which she became the first woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Cinematography –, and Black Panther (2018).

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu,” says the synopsis. “Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

What to Read Ahead of The Mandalorian S3 E2

ComingSoon covered The Mandalorian with plenty of news and features. In case you missed them, this will get you all caught up.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Info

The Mandalorian Season 3 will see the return of Pedro Pascal as the titular hero. The cast includes Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, among others.

Season 3’s directorial lineup features returning filmmakers Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, and Bryce Dallas Howard, along with Star Wars newcomers Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison.

The Mandalorian hails from executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, and Carrie Beck. Favreau is also set as the showrunner and one of its directors.