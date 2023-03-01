The Mandalorian Explained: What’s the Darksaber?

The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere briefly mentioned the Darksaber, a legendary black-bladed lightsaber regarded as a symbol of power and leadership in the Mandalorian culture. The weapon came up during the encounter between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze, two of the people who actually wielded the Darksaber. Bo-Katan told her fellow Mandalorian she isn’t sure anymore she’s the rightful heir and leader of the Mandalorian people after failing to reclaim the black-bladed lightsaber. Here’s what’s so special about it.

What’s the Darksaber?

In the Star Wars mythology, the Darksaber was created by Tarre Vizsla, who lived a thousand years before Djarin and was the first Mandalorian to join the Jedi Order. Its characteristics are pretty unique. While it can’t cut through the legendary Mandalore metal beskar, it is super effective against everything else. Plus, the wielder’s thoughts, will, and actions can influence the weapon’s power. Following Vizsla’s death, his family members stole the blade from the Jedi Temple and hid it for generations. It reappeared during the Clone Wars, where Pre Vizsla used it to take over the throne of Mandalore.

The legendary weapon has made several appearances in the Star Wars animated series. Fans of The Clone Wars and Rebels have already seen characters like Pre Vizsla and Maul wielding it across never-ending battles between Jedi and Sith. Ultimately, Bo-Katan and a group of Mandalorian rebels fought against Maul and reclaimed the Darksaber. Interestingly, Bo-Katan never won it in battle but received it from Sabine Wren in Rebels.

The weapon’s first live-action appearance dates back to the end of The Mandalorian freshman season, where Moff Gideon used it to make his way out of the wreckage of his TIE fighter. It then played a much more prominent role in The Mandalorian Season 2, where Mando defeated Gideon in single combat and earned the Darksaber after disarming his opponent in single combat. Thanks to the victory, Mando rightfully claimed the legendary black-bladed lightsaber and, maybe, more than just the weapon.

The Book of Boba Fett

The Darksaber also appeared in The Book of Boba Fett, where Mando was trained by the Armorer to wield the legendary weapon. Believing it rightfully belonged to his clan, Paz Vizsla challenged Mando for the Darksaber’s possession. After defeating his foe, Mando confessed he had broken the Mandalorian creed’s rules by removing his helmet in front of others during his mission with Grogu. The Armorer ex-communicated Djarin, who took the blade with him on Tatooine, where he used it to help Fett against Scorpenek droids in Mos Espa.