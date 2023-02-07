South Park Season 26 Premiere Release Date & Time

The South Park Season 26 premiere is approaching on Comedy Central.

In a matter of hours, Comedy Central will air the first episode of the fan-favorite animated sitcom’s latest season. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch the South Park Season 26 Premiere

Comedy Central will air the South Park Season 26 premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, February 8. The upcoming installment is titled “Cupid Ye.” Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and April Stewart will voice once again the main characters, among others.

“Cartman is jealous of the friendship that’s developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it,” reads the episode’s synopsis.

South Park aired its 25th season in 2022, with two specials titled The Streaming Wars Part 1 and Part 2 also released after Season 25’s conclusion. The latest season featured only six episodes, and there is no word on how long Season 26 will be.

Here is a list with the latest news to get you all caught up about South Park.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone created South Park. The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series is executive produced by Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino, and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman are producers.

In August 2021, Stone and Parker signed a new deal with ViacomCBS for $900 million, running through 2027, which included a multi-season renewal of the animated comedy series at Comedy Central and 14 original South Park hour-long movies for Paramount+.