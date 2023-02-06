South Park Season 26 Photos and Clip Preview ‘Cupid Ye’ Premiere

A South Park Season 26 clip has been released to preview “Cupid Ye,” the first episode of the newest season. The episode is set to premiere this Wednesday, February 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“Cartman is jealous of the friendship that’s developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it,” reads the episode’s description.

Check out the South Park Season 26 premiere clip below:

Two photos from the episode were also revealed, which feature Cartman, Tolkien, and Kyle. You can check out the South Park “Cupid Ye” photos below:

South Park was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series is executive produced by Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino, and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman are producers.

It was announced in August 2021 that Stone and Parker signed a new deal with ViacomCBS for $900 million, running through 2027, which included a multi-season renewal of the animated comedy series at Comedy Central and 14 original South Park hour-long movies for Paramount+.