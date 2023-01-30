South Park Season 25 Blu-ray and DVD Release Date Set

Paramount and Comedy Central have announced the South Park Season 25 Blu-ray and DVD release date ahead of Season 26’s premiere next month.

The most recent season of South Park is set to arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on April 4, 2023. Season 25 is made up of six episodes and is 2 hours and 14 minutes long in total. Luckily, a new season will be around to tide fans over as they wait for the home media release, as South Park Season 26 is set to premiere on February 8.

Check out the South Park Season 25 box art below:

“Celebrate 25 years of irreverent laughs when South Park: The Complete Twenty-Fifth Season arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on April 4,” says the description. “The Emmy Award-winning series, created by Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Brian Graden, returns to the small screen with brand new misadventures for America’s favorite grade-schoolers. After 24 years of getting warmed up, South Park finally hits its stride on its hilarious and surprising 25th season!”

South Park Season 25 stars series co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone alongside Mona Marshall, April Stewart, and Jessica Makinson.