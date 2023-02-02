The Last of Us Episode 4 HBO Max Release Date & Time

The Last of Us Episode 4 is premiering on HBO Max later this week.

After the latest installment featured the heartbreaking story of Bill and Frank, the series is ready to show the new stage of Joel Miller’s and Ellie Williams’ journey. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch The Last of Us Episode 4 on HBO Max

HBO Max will release The Last of Us Episode 3 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 5. Jeremy Webb (The Umbrella Academy, Downton Abbey) directed “Please Hold My Hand” from a script penned by Craig Mazin. HBO Max didn’t release any synopsis for the upcoming installment, but a preview is already available. The video shows that the protagonists’ journey to the West is far from easy. Plus, it appears a new character called Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) is about to make her debut.

“The live-action series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed,” reads the series synopsis. “Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across a post-pandemic America.”

What to Read Before The Last of Us Episode 4

Related to The Last of Us franchise, Annie Wersching’s death at 45 due to cancer was announced this week. The actress voiced and provided motion capture for Tess in The Last of Us video game.

ComingSoon has covered the HBO Max flagship show with plenty of news and features. In case you missed them, this will get you all caught up.

The Last of Us Info

The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal is portraying the live-action adaptation of Joel, while Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey portrays Ellie. The cast includes Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) as Tommy Miller, Nico Parker (Dumbo) as Joel’s daughter Sarah, Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as Tess, and Merle Dandridge (The Flight Attendant) as she reprises her role from the video games as Marlene, the leader of a resistance group known as the Fireflies. It also features Jeffrey Pierce (Bosch) as Perry, Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) as Frank, Nick Offerman (Fargo) as Bill, and Storm Reid (Euphoria) as Riley.

Chernobyl creator Mazin and game writer Neil Druckmann executive produced and co-wrote The Last of Us live-action series. Druckmann also served as one of the directors. It is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions. Executive producers are Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog President Evan Wells, and PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.