Annie Wersching Passes Away: 24 & The Last of Us Actress Was 45

Hollywood is once again in mourning as Annie Wersching has passed away.

Best known for her television roles, such as Renee Walker in 24, and for voicing and providing motion capture for Tess in The Last of Us video game, Wersching was only 45. Her death comes after a lengthy battle with cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2020 and continued to work. Most recently, she played the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard.

Wersching’s husband Stephen Full, who is also an actor, issued a statement confirming his wife’s death.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall,” said Full. “As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell, ‘Bye!’ until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…'”

Wersching is survived by three children and a GoFundMe has been launched to aid the family.