Justin Roiland Axed From Hulu Shows, Disney & Game Studio Issue Statements

Following a similar decision from Adult Swim, Hulu and Squanch Games have cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. After his felony domestic abuse charges came to light earlier this month, the streamer and game studio both parted ways with Roiland and released statements confirming the split.

Hulu and 20th TV Animation’s statement reads, “We have ended our association with Justin Roiland” (via THR).

Roiland had an overall development deal with 20th Television Animation, which Disney has now ended. In recent years, he co-created the animated series Solar Opposites with Mike McMahan for Hulu and voiced one of its main characters, Korvo. He also created The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! this past October for the streamer and executive produced Koala Man — an animated series which debuted earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Squanch Games posted a statement on its official Twitter page stating that Justin Roiland’s resignation from the company has been received and that the team will continue to support and improve the recently-released High on Life.

You can read the full Squanch Games statement below:

Justin Roiland has pleaded innocent to the charges laid against him and is set to appear in court for another hearing involving the charges on April 27. Though it was announced that his Rick and Morty characters would be recast for future seasons, there’s currently no word on how Solar Opposites will address this separation.