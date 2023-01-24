Rick and Morty to Continue Without Justin Roiland, Adult Swim Issues Statement

Adult Swim has announced that it has ended its relationship with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland following his felony domestic abuse charges coming to light earlier this month.

Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” said Adult Swim in a statement. “Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7.”

Rick and Morty will go on with co-creator Dan Harmon as the sole creator, while Roiland’s voice roles will be recast. This will make for quite a different series, as Roiland voices both of the titular main characters as well as a plethora of side and minor characters throughout the series.

The series received a 70-episode order from Adult Swim back in 2018, which means that as of Season 6’s finale, more than half of the ordered episodes have still not been made and released.

Rick and Morty is a half-hour adult animated series that follows a sociopathic genius scientist, Rick, who drags his inherently timid grandson Morty on insanely dangerous adventures across the multiverse. It has become one of Adult Swim’s biggest franchises since its debut in 2013, spanning six seasons as of early 2023.