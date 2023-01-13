Phineas and Ferb Revival in the Works at Disney

A new summer vacation is starting for Phineas and Ferb, as it is being reported that a revival of the hit cartoon series from creator Dan Povenmire is in the works.

Variety notes that Povenmire, under his new overall deal with Disney Branded Television, will create 40 new episodes of the animated series, which will be split into two seasons. No information on when the series would be released was confirmed, however, so fans will have to wait for more information from Disney or Povenmire.

The announcement came during the recent Television Critics Association winter press tour, with president of Disney Branded Television Ayo Davis confirming that, alongside the Phineas and Ferb revival, Povenmire’s show Hamster & Gretel would also be receiving a second season.

“Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and characters with both heart and humor,” said Davis. “We couldn’t be happier to continue our collaboration with him and bring back the iconic Phineas and Ferb in a big way.”

Phineas and Ferb originally premiered in February 2008 and ran for four seasons and 129 episodes before coming to an end in 2015. The series followed Phineas Flynn and his stepbrother Ferb Fletcher as the two went on various adventures during summer vacation. The show was a smash hit for Disney and has developed a sort of cult following after going off the air.