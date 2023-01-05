The Flash Season 9: Stephen Amell to Return as Oliver Queen

Nearly three years after Arrow ended its eight-season run, Variety brings word that Arrowverse alum Stephen Amell has officially signed on to reprise his role as Oliver Queen/ Green Arrow in the upcoming ninth and final season of The Flash. Following the news, Amell took to Twitter to immediately confirm his Arrowverse return by posting a GIF of Barry and Oliver hugging each other.

“As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen,” said executive producer Eric Wallace. “After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of The Flash. The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It’s all to say ‘thank you’ to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears.”

Of course I’m coming back. pic.twitter.com/T3uwq89JYW — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 4, 2023

Amell is expected to appear in the ninth episode of the season, which would also feature recently confirmed guest stars David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Sendhil Ramamurthy reprising their respective roles as John Diggle, Wally West/Kid Flash, and Ramsey/Bloodwork.

The Flash Season 9 stars Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight, and Jon Cor, with Jesse L. Martin and Richard Harman set to recur. Season 9 will also feature guest stars Javicia Leslie and Nicole Maine as they reprise their respective Arrowverse roles as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman and Nia Nal/Dreamer, respectively.

Based on the characters from DC Comics, the series is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Todd Helbing.