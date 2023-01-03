Gotham Knights Video Teases Misha Collins’ Two-Face Transformation

As production continues on Gotham Knights, Supernatural alum Misha Collins took to Twitter to share a brand new behind-the-scenes video from the set of The CW’s next DC superhero series. It is currently slated to make its debut sometime this year.

The 21-second video teases Collins’ transformation into the newest live-action version of the DC supervillain Harvey Dent — better known as Two-Face. Collins can be seen sporting a teeth prosthetic while two artists make a mold of his head by covering his entire face with a blue liquid.

You can check out the video in the tweet below:

From under the layers of this waning year, I will emerge transformed in 2023… #HappyNewYear ? pic.twitter.com/HWuotxoESS — ? Misha Collins ? (@mishacollins) January 1, 2023

Gotham Knights will bring together the offspring of several of Batman’s biggest foes as a crime-fighting force operating in a city without its biggest protector. The CW has cast Fallon Smythe as Bluebird, Tyler DiChiara as her brother Cullen Row, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Misha Collins as Harvey Dent, and Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown.

“In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader,” reads the synopsis. “And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.”

Based on the DC Comics characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, the live-action series is written and executive produced by Batwoman writers Natalie Abrams (Supergirl, All American) and Chad Fiveash, as well as James Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham).

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers include Fiveash, Stoteraux, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden, with Abrams co-executive producing.