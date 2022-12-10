Rick and Morty Season 6 Finale Adult Swim Release Date & Time

The Rick and Morty Season 6 finale is finally here.

The time-and-space-traveler titular duo is about to go on their last adventure in the sixth season. Here’s when to watch the upcoming episode.

When to Watch Rick and Morty Season 6 Finale

Adult Swim set the Rick and Morty Season 6 Finale release date at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, December 11. The latest season premiered on September 4 and consisted of 10 episodes. Rick, Morty, and the others will return for some more crazy stories in the already-announced Rick and Morty Season 7. Before the fourth season premiered in 2019, Rick and Morty had secured its long-term run, with the network ordering 70 new episodes for the series that will be spread over an undetermined number of seasons.

You can watch the “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation” promos here.

“It’s season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck,” reads the synopsis. “Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can’t miss season of your favorite show.”

Rick and Morty is a half-hour adult animated series that follows a sociopathic genius scientist, Rick, who drags his inherently timid grandson Morty on insanely dangerous adventures across the multiverse. It hails from creators and executive producers Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites) and Dan Harmon (Community).

Justin Roiland voices the titular duo. The cast for the rest of the Smith family includes Sarah Chalke as Beth, Chris Parnell as Jerry, and Spencer Grammer as Summer.