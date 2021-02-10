Lucasfilm parts ways with The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano

For two seasons, Gina Carano’s Cara Dune has been an important part of The Mandalorian. But while Cara is popular, Carano is much less so after her last few months on social media. Now, it looks like Lucasfilm is officially parting ways with her.

Via Deadline, Lucasfilm has released the following statement: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

What was the straw that broke the camel’s back? Carano recently wrote an Instagram post comparing being a Republican in the United States to being a Jewish person in Nazi Germany.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

That post has been deleted from Carano’s IG, but the hashtag #FireGinaCarano has been trending on Twitter ever since.

It was also widely expected that Carano would return for The Mandalorian Season 3. Additionally, Cara Dune was rumored to be a lead character in Rangers of the New Republic, an upcoming spinoff series. It’s unclear if Lucasfilm will write out the character or recast her.

What do you think about the latest developments with Gina Carano? Should Lucasfilm recast Cara Dune?