Simulant Trailer Teases AI Uprising in Sci-Fi Drama

A second Simulant trailer for the upcoming sci-fi drama hints at more of the upcoming film’s premise, including the rise of an A.I. revolution.

In the trailer, Robbie Amell’s Casey is a humanoid A.I. who seeks help from Simu Liu’s character to remove all restrictions and inhibitions on his programming. In doing so, Liu helps trigger an A.I. uprising that has the government on their tail.

Check out the latest Simulant trailer below:

It stars Robbie Amell (Code 8), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious films), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water), Alicia Sanz (Now and Then), Mayko Nguyen (Killjoys), Emmanuel Kabongo (Outer Banks), Keethan Krish (Wedding Season), and more.

“With androids (SIMS) & humans coexisting, it centers around Faye (Brewster) who has already pulled the plug on her late husband, now she can’t bring herself to do the same to Evan (Amell), his android counterpart,” reads the synopsis. “Instead of deactivating Evan, Faye sets him up to live illegally on his own. While there he meets Casey (Liu), a brilliant programmer who helps him become more human in order to win Faye back. Unbeknownst to Evan, his new friend is wanted for questioning by a determined Artificial Intelligence Compliance Enforcement (AICE) agent (Worthington). Evan has to win over Faye’s heart before they are discovered and he loses everything.”

Simulant is directed by April Mullen from a screenplay written by Ryan Christopher Churchill. The film is executive produced by Peter Bevan, Kirk D’Amico, Rich Goldberg, Kristin Harris, Peter Jarowey, Ali Jazayeri, Chris Lee, and Kyle Pak. Producers are Tom Doiron and James van der Woerd.