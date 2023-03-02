Grand Death Lotto: John Cena, Simu Liu, & Awkwafina to Star in Action Comedy

The stars for Amazon’s newly announced action comedy movie, Grand Death Lotto, have been set, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina and Peacemaker star John Cena set to lead the film.

According to THR, Grand Death Lotto will be directed by Paul Feig and written by Rob Yescombe. It is set in California in the near future and follows a lottery winner who must live long enough to claim her prize, as a new rule allows anyone who kills a lottery winner to legally claim their winnings.

“New LA transplant Katie (Awkwafina) accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket and must join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel (Cena) to make it to sundown in order to claim her multi-billion dollar prize, all while dealing with Noel’s protection rival Louis Lewis (Liu), who also wants to get her to sundown in order to claim his rich protection commission,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are producing for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films while Feig and Laura Fischer will produce for Feigco Entertainment. Cena, Yescombe, and Zack Roth are set to executive produce.