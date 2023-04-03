Extraction 2 Teaser Trailer Previews Chris Hemsworth’s Return as Tyler Rake

The Extraction 2 teaser trailer has been released by Netflix showing the return of Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake in the highly anticipated sequel. The action movie will arrive on the streamer on June 16, 2023.

“After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held,” says the synopsis.

Check out the Extraction 2 teaser trailer below:

Extraction 2 is directed by Sam Hargrave from a screenplay written by returning scribe Joe Russo. Just like the 2020 film, it is also being produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo through their AGBO banner along with Hemsworth. It will star Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Tornike Gogrichiani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili, and Olga Kurylenko.

The original film took place in an underworld of weapons dealers and traffickers and followed a young boy who becomes the pawn in a war between notorious drug lords. It was positively received, with critics praising its action sequences. During its first month of release, it was Netflix’s most-watched film as it garnered 90 million households.

Extraction also starred David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow), Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), Fay Masterson (Vice), Golshifteh Farahani (Paterson), and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal.