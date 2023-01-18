Rebel Moon, Extraction 2 Release Date & More Set in Netflix 2023 Movie Preview

Netflix has revealed a number of release dates for the streamer’s upcoming movies of 2023, including Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon and the Chris Hemsworth-led sequel Extraction 2.
The list contains quite a few different kinds of movies, from the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-led comedy sequel Murder Mystery 2 to Pain Hustlers, the latest drama from frequent Harry Potter director David Yates.
Check out the full Netflix 2023 movie release date list below:
- You People – January 27
- Your Place or Mine – February 10
- Luther: The Fallen Sun – March 10
- Murder Mystery 2 – March 31
- The Mother – May 12
- Extraction 2 – June 16
- They Cloned Tyrone – July 21
- Heart of Stone – August 11
- Lift – August 25
- Damsel – October 13
- Pain Hustlers – October 27
- The Killer – November 10
- A Family Affair – November 17
- Leo – November 22
- Leave the World Behind – December 8
- Rebel Moon – December 22