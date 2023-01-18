Rebel Moon, Extraction 2 Release Date & More Set in Netflix 2023 Movie Preview

By Spencer Legacy

Netflix has revealed a number of release dates for the streamer’s upcoming movies of 2023, including Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon and the Chris Hemsworth-led sequel Extraction 2.

The list contains quite a few different kinds of movies, from the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-led comedy sequel Murder Mystery 2 to Pain Hustlers, the latest drama from frequent Harry Potter director David Yates.

Check out the full Netflix 2023 movie release date list below:

  • You People – January 27
  • Your Place or Mine – February 10
  • Luther: The Fallen Sun – March 10
  • Murder Mystery 2 – March 31
  • The Mother – May 12
  • Extraction 2 – June 16
  • They Cloned Tyrone – July 21
  • Heart of Stone – August 11
  • Lift – August 25
  • Damsel – October 13
  • Pain Hustlers – October 27
  • The Killer – November 10
  • A Family Affair – November 17
  • Leo – November 22
  • Leave the World Behind – December 8
  • Rebel Moon – December 22
