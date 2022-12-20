Chris Hemsworth: Extraction 2 Stunts Have ‘Different Energy’ Than Marvel

Chris Hemsworth’s next foray into the world of blockbusters is in the sequel to the Netflix film Extraction, a movie that Hemsworth said features some stunts that felt even more satisfying than his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly recently, Hemsworth spoke about the upcoming film’s massive action scenes, and praised the work that he and director Sam Hargrave — who worked as a stunt coordinator in the past — came up with. According to Hemsworth, the stunts were incredibly satisfying — even more so than work he’s done on Marvel films, due to how real they were.

“There’s something so satisfying about that,” Hemsworth said. “Not to take anything away from the special-effects-filled sort of Marvel film, but you have a lot of help in post-production there. Obviously, I can’t fly, so they help through me that. Whereas in this film, the action is grounded in reality, and so much of it is in camera. So, it’s a different energy, and the preparation is a lot more extensive.”

Extraction 2 is directed by Sam Hargrave from a screenplay written by returning scribe Joe Russo. Just like the 2020 film, it is also being produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo through their AGBO banner along with Hemsworth.

It will feature the return of Chris Hemsworth as skilled black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake, who was last seen by viewers with a gunshot wound to his neck. It remains to be seen how the sequel will address his survival following his near-fatal injury.

The original film took place in an underworld of weapons dealers and traffickers and followed a young boy who becomes a pawn in a war between notorious drug lords. It was positively received, with critics praising its action sequences. During its first month of release, it was Netflix’s most-watched film, being viewed in 90 million households.

Extraction also starred David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow), Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), Fay Masterson (Vice), Golshifteh Farahani (Paterson), and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal.