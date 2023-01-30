Murder Mystery 2 Trailer Previews the Return of Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston

Netflix has released the Murder Mystery 2 trailer starring Adan Sandler and Jennifer Aniston for the upcoming comedy, which will hit the streaming service on March 31, 2023. Joining Sandler and Aniston are Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo with Dany Boon and Adeel Akhtar.

“Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island,” reads the synopsis. “But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris.”

Check out the Murder Mystery 2 trailer below:

Murder Mystery 2 will be directed by Jeremy Garelick (The Binge) from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt. The sequel will be produced by Sandler through Happy Madison and Aniston through her Echo films banner. Producers are Vanderbilt, Happy Madison’s Allen Covert, Vinson Films’ Tripp Vinson, and Endgame Entertainment’s James Stern.

The first film also starred Luke Evans and Gemma Arterton. Despite receiving poor reviews, Murder Mystery went on to become a huge success for Netflix by becoming one of its most-streamed original films.