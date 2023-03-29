Murder Mystery 2 Netflix Release Date & Time

Murder Mystery 2 is finally premiering on Netflix.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back to solve another crime in the upcoming sequel of 2019’s comedy. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix

Netflix will release Murder Mystery 2 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, March 31. Jeremy Garelick (The Binge) directed the movie from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt. Joining Sandler and Aniston are Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo with Dany Boon, and Adeel Akhtar.

“Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick (Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Akhtar) on his private island,” reads the synopsis. “But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris.”

Sandler and Aniston produced the movie through Happy Madison and Echo films banners, respectively. The list of producers includes Vanderbilt, Happy Madison’s Allen Covert, Vinson Films’ Tripp Vinson, and Endgame Entertainment’s James Stern.