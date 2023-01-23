Exclusive Condor’s Nest Clip Previews a Tense Standoff

By Spencer Legacy

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Condor’s Nest clip from Saban Films’ upcoming action movie. The film is set to debut in theaters, digitally, and through video-on-demand on January 27.

“American war veteran Will Spalding (Jacob Keohane) has tracked the sadistic Nazi Colonel who executed his bomber crew during WWII to a remote location in South America,” reads the movie’s synopsis. “But he is in for more than he bargained for when he uncovers a secret Nazi headquarters known as the Condor’s Nest.”

Check out the exclusive Condor’s Nest clip below:

Condor’s Nest was written and directed by Phil Blattenberger. It stars Jacob Keohane, Al Pagano, Corinne Britti, James Urbaniak, with Jackson Rathbone, Jorge Garcia, Bruce Davison, Michael Ironside, and Arnold Vosloo.

Spencer Legacy
Spencer Legacy

Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon's Senior Editor. His work can be found on MonsterVine, Noisy Pixel, and more.

Share article

Trending

Marvel and DC

Related