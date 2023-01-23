Exclusive Condor’s Nest Clip Previews a Tense Standoff

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Condor’s Nest clip from Saban Films’ upcoming action movie. The film is set to debut in theaters, digitally, and through video-on-demand on January 27.

“American war veteran Will Spalding (Jacob Keohane) has tracked the sadistic Nazi Colonel who executed his bomber crew during WWII to a remote location in South America,” reads the movie’s synopsis. “But he is in for more than he bargained for when he uncovers a secret Nazi headquarters known as the Condor’s Nest.”

Check out the exclusive Condor’s Nest clip below:

Condor’s Nest was written and directed by Phil Blattenberger. It stars Jacob Keohane, Al Pagano, Corinne Britti, James Urbaniak, with Jackson Rathbone, Jorge Garcia, Bruce Davison, Michael Ironside, and Arnold Vosloo.