Exclusive Night Train Clip Previews High-Octane Action Movie

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Night Train clip from Saban Films’ upcoming action movie. The film is set to hit theaters on January 13, then will become available digitally and through video-on-demand on January 17.

“Buckle up for high-octane action thrills aboard Night Train,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Mother Holly McCord (Danielle C. Ryan) is driven to extremes to save the life of her young son. Even if it means hauling black market drugs in her souped-up truck, with the Feds in hot pursuit. With two bounties on her head and her son’s life on the line, Holly climbs behind the wheel of ‘Night Train,’ ready to outrun, out gun, and outlast them all.”

Check out the exclusive Night Train clip below:

Night Train was written by C.J. Walley and directed by Shane Stanley. It stars Danielle C. Ryan, Diora Baird, Joseph D. Reitman, Ivan Sergei, Brent Bailey, Kevin Joy, Paul Haapaniemi, Reggie Austin, Thomas Nelson, Joe Lando, and Abraham Benrubi. Executive producers are Jeff Pink and Scott J. Jones.