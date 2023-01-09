British Heist-Comedy Three Day Millionaire Gets U.S. & Canada Release Date

Entertainment Squad has announced that it has acquired the British comedy heist film Three Day Millionaire and will be releasing it through video-on-demand and digital services in the United States and Canada on February 21.

“After a sold-out tour of cinemas across the United Kingdom, we look forward to bringing Three Day Millionaire to audiences in the United States and Canada,” said Entertainment Squad’s CEO, Shaked Berenson.

“Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch were huge inspirations for Three Day Millionaire,” Director Jack Spring added. “Given the success of those movies in North America, we are hoping for an equally positive response for our movie.”

“After being unfairly laid off, a gang of Grimsby trawler men carry out the heist of a lifetime,” reads the movie’s logline.

You can check out the official Three Day Millionaire trailer below:

Three Day Millionaire is written by Paul Stephenson and directed by Jack Spring. It stars Colm Meaney, Robbie Gee, Jonas Armstrong, James Burrows, Melissa Batchelor, and Lauren Foster.