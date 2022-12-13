Sword Art Online The Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night Gets U.S. Release Date

After premiering in Japan this past October, Crunchyroll and Aniplex of America have announced the U.S. theatrical release dates for the upcoming film Sword Art Online The Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night.

The new film will arrive in theaters in the United States and Canada on February 3, 2023, with the U.K. and Ireland getting the film on February 1, and Australia and New Zealand’s release date set for February 2. The movie will be available both in Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English, with tickets likely to go on sale sometime in the near future.

Sword Art Online Progressive is an adaptation of the light novel series of the same name, serving as an expanded retelling of the Aincrad story arc of the original Sword Art Online. This film is produced by A1 Pictures and directed by Ayako Kono, who previously worked on projects like Your Lie in April, After the Rain, and Ace Attorney. The longtime actors for both main characters return again, with Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kirito and Haruka Tomatsu as Asuna.

The first of these newer movies, Aria of a Starless Night, premiered in Japan on Saturday, October 30, and made its way west both subbed and dubbed on December 3, 2021 thanks to Funimation. The film was also screened in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Latin America.