That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond Gets U.S. Release Date

Crunchyroll has announced the international release date for the upcoming film That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond.

The movie, according to Crunchyroll, is set to release in theaters in the United States and Canada on January 20, 2023. Elsewhere in the world, the United Kingdom and Ireland will get the film on January 18, with Australia getting it a day later on January 19. For those in Mexico, the film will release on January 26, with additional dates for other European and Middle Eastern countries coming soon.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond was originally released in Japan in November. The film’s tickets are available for purchase on its official site, with tickets available for both Japanese with English subtitles, as well as English dubbed formats.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond will be a stand-alone story. The film follows the end of the anime’s second season. This will be the first anime movie for the series.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is an isekai light novel series written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. Shosetsuka ni Narou published the series from February 2013 to October 2015. In 2017, Yen Press licensed the series for its release in North America. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime also has a manga adaptation and five spin-offs.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime follows 37-year-old Satoru Mikami, who dies after a robber stabs him. He then reincarnates into a different world as a slime monster. Initially, he can’t do much, but later on, he uses his special abilities and ends up befriending a sealed Catastrophe-level dragon named Veldora. After helping Veldora out, Veldora gives him the name Rimuru Tempest. In this new world, the powerful Rimuru goes on new adventures, meeting many friends and foes.