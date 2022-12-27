M3GAN First Look Previews Killer Doll’s Mayhem

Ahead of M3GAN‘s upcoming release, Universal Pictures has released a new first look at the titular character, exploring some of the killer doll’s rampages.

The latest M3GAN preview features interviews with some of the film’s cast members, including James Wan, who co-wrote the film. The first look also includes some new scenes from the film, which show more of just how creepy M3GAN can be, as director Gerard Johnstone explains what makes something like M3GAN so terrifying.

You can check out the M3GAN first look below:

M3GAN is directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) from a screenplay written by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) and based on a story by Akela Cooper and James Wan. The film stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Lori Dungey, and Stephane Garneau-Monten.

“M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally,” reads the synopsis. “Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma, M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.”

The film is produced by Wan and Jason Blum. Executive producers are Williams, Mark Katchur, Ryan Turek, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath.