Deadpool 3 Adds 2 Returning Characters From Past Movies

Two major players from the first two Deadpool movies are coming back, with Deadline reporting that Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams will appear in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Soni and Uggams played the fan-favorite characters Dopinder and Blind Al, respectively, two characters that briefly appeared in the first film before getting expanded roles in Deadpool 2. They’ll join a cast that is set to include the returning Ryan Reynolds, as well as new additions to the Deadpool world in Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Soni’s Dopinder originally appeared in the first film as a taxi driver that takes Deadpool around to various locations. In the second film, he seeks to follow Deadpool into the world of being a vigilante, and by the end of the film, actually helps save the day by running over the headmaster of the Essex House.

Meanwhile, Uggams’ Blind Al is an elderly blind woman that lived with Wade Wilson, with their home acting as a sort of safe house for Deadpool and his allies.

Deadpool 3 is being written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick from a previous draft by Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously assured fans that it will remain an R-rated film — just like the first two movies, which would make it the studio’s first movie with said mature rating.

It will serve as the first movie in the Deadpool film series to be released following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. The film is currently scheduled to release on November 8, 2024.