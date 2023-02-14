Emma Corrin Joining MCU as Deadpool 3 Villain

In a recent tweet, Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds announced that Emma Corrin will be starring in the Marvel sequel opposite Reynolds himself and Hugh Jackman.

Very little about Corrin’s character is currently known, though THR is reporting that they will be the villain of the film, pitting them against Reynold’s Deadpool and Jackman’s Wolverine.

New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin! ⚔️❤️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/LSobi4AqO9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 14, 2023

Corrin gained recognition for their breakout role as Princess Diana in the fourth season of the acclaimed Netflix drama The Crown. They recently starred opposite Harry Styles in My Policeman and Jack O’Connell in Lady Chatterley’s Lover. They will next be see on the FX limited drama Retreat, where they will play an amateur detective named Darby Hart, and will later be seen in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu.

Deadpool 3 is being written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick from a previous draft by Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously assured fans that it will remain an R-rated film — just like the first two movies, which would make it the studio’s first movie with said mature rating.

It will serve as the first movie in the Deadpool film series to be released following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. The film is currently scheduled to release on November 8, 2024.