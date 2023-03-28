Deadpool 3 Nabs Succession Star Matthew Macfadyen

The cast of the upcoming Deadpool 3 continues to grow, with Succession star Matthew Macfadyen set to join the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR’s report says that Macfadyen will join the film in an unknown role, but is being described as “being a third wheel to Deadpool and Wolverine.” He’ll join the already star-studded cast, which is set to include Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Emma Corrin.

Macfadyen rose to stardom following his portrayal of Mr. Darcy in the 2005 film Pride & Prejudice but gained even more prominence following his starring role in the hit HBO series Succession as Tom Wambsgans, a role for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award, two BAFTA Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Elsewhere, Macfadyen has appeared in Death at a Funeral, Frost/Nixon, Anna Karenina, The Assistant, and Operation Mincemeat.

Deadpool 3 is being written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick from a previous draft by Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously assured fans that it will remain an R-rated film — just like the first two movies, which would make it the studio’s first movie with said mature rating.

It will serve as the first movie in the Deadpool film series to be released following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. The film is currently scheduled to release on November 8, 2024.