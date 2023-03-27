Liv Tyler to Reprise MCU Role in Captain America: New World Order

Nearly 15 years after first appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Liv Tyler is making her return in Captain America: New World Order.

THR has reported that Tyler will reprise her role as Betty Ross in the upcoming Captain America sequel. The actress last played the character in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk which she starred in opposite Edward Norton. Ross appeared in the Disney+ series Marvel’s What If…? as an alternate universe’s version of the character, though she was voiced by Stephanie Panisello.

Betty Ross is a scientist and the daughter of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who will be played by Harrison Ford in Captain America: New World Order due to the passing of the original actor, William Hurt. Tyler won’t be the only returning actor from The Incredible Hulk in the movie, as Tim Blake Nelson will also be reprising his role as Marvel villain Samuel Sterns/Leader, who was last seen in the 2008 film.

Captain America: New World Order will be directed by Julius Onah from a screenplay written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. The film features Mackie reprising his role as Sam Wilson, who has now officially taken on the mantle of the MCU’s new Captain America.

Mackie will be joined by returning Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly, who are once again playing the roles of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively, as well as MCU newcomer Shira Haas as Sabra.