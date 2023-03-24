Adam McKay’s Next Movie Gets Title, Features Pattinson, Downey Jr. & More

Adam McKay’s next movie has had its title and stacked cast revealed, boasting names like Robert Pattinson, Robert Downey Jr., and more.

THR is reporting that the film, titled Average Height, Average Build, is currently planned to shoot in Boston in late summer. The outlet states that the movie is being described as “part serial killer thriller, part comedy” and that it will follow a killer who tries to change the law to make killing easier by using political lobbyists.

Alongside Pattinson and Downey Jr., Amy Adams, Forest Whitaker, and Danielle Deadwyler are attached to the movie. The film has no studio on board at this time, though cinematographer Todd Banhazl has been brought on the project by McKay.

McKay is possibly best known as the writer and director of classic comedy movies like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and Step Brothers, as well as 2018’s Oscar nominated Vice. His most recent film was 2021’s Don’t Look Up, which was distributed by Netflix and ended up being nominated for four Academy Awards.