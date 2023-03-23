Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Adds You’s Elizabeth Lail

According to Deadline, You actress Elizabeth Lail has been tapped to join Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard in Blumhouse’s upcoming film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s. In addition, Kat Conner Sterling (A Week Away) has also recently joined the cast of the horror thriller, which is currently filming in New Orleans.

Lail is best known for playing the live-action version of Frozen‘s Anna in the tenth season of Once Upon a Time. She also starred opposite Penn Badgley in the first season of Netflix’s hit thriller You. In 2022, she led the independent comedy movie Mack & Rita with Diane Keaton.

Based on the popular horror video game, Five Nights at Freddy’s is being directed by Emma Tammi from a screenplay she co-wrote with game creator Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback. The adaptation will star Matthew Lillard (Scream), Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games films), and Mary Stuart Masterson (Some Kind of Wonderful).

The original Five Nights at Freddy’s game challenges players to survive for five nights as a security guard in a demented pizza entertainment restaurant where homicidal, possessed animatronics roam the halls in search of their next victims. The series went on to garner multiple sequels and spin-offs.

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop has signed on to the project to help bring the video game’s horrifying robotic creatures to life. It will be produced by Cawthon and Blum, with Russell Binder serving as an executive producer. Before Tammi stepped up to the director’s chair, Home Alone director Chris Columbus was attached to helm the project.