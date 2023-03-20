Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Netflix Release Date & Time

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is hitting Netflix later this week.

An eye-catching Hindi heist movie will premiere on the streaming service. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Netflix will release Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, March 24. Directed by Ajay Singh and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the upcoming fast-paced heist-thriller stars Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. The story follows an air hostess and her boyfriend who look to free themselves from a loan shark by stealing diamonds. The heist goes awry when the plane carrying the diamonds becomes involved in a hostage situation. The cast also features Sharad Kelkar.

“A flight attendant and her boyfriend must steal a cache of diamonds to clear an old debt — but the plan spins into mayhem when the plane is hijacked,” reads the synopsis.