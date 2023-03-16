Sympathy for the Devil: Nicolas Cage Thriller Sets Release Date

RLJE Films announced on Thursday that it had acquired the rights to the psychological thriller Sympathy for the Devil, starring Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman.

Alongside announcing the news of the acquisition, RLJE Films also set the release date for the film for July 28, 2023. In a statement on the news, RLJE Film Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward praised Cage and said that the team is excited to work with him once again.

“This is our eighth collaboration with Nicolas Cage, which includes Mandy – a critically-acclaimed film that has a huge cult following,” said Ward. “Once again, he doesn’t disappoint. In this film, Cage and Joel Kinnaman bring to life a suspenseful tale on screen that will keep audiences guessing.”

Sympathy for the Devil is being directed by Yuval Adler, who’s best known for his award-winning debut feature Bethlehem. The upcoming film also marks Adler’s second collaboration with Kinnaman after working together on the 2019 thriller The Secrets We Keep.

“The film follows Kinnaman’s The Driver as he finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse after being forced to drive a mysterious man known as The Passenger,” reads the logline. “That sets things up for a white-knuckle ride.”

Sympathy for the Devil is produced by Ungar, Christian Mercuri, Stuart Manashil, and Marc Goldberg. Executive producers are Alex Lebovici, David Haring, David Sullivan, Jason Soto, Tim Moore, Courtney Chenn, and Waylen Lin.