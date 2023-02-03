The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Official Poster Highlights Cast

By Michael Leri

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is only about two months away from its April 7 release, and Nintendo and Illumination have finally revealed the official poster for the video game film.

This new poster, as tweeted out by Nintendo, shows Toad, Magic Koopa, Princess Peach, Mario, Luigi, Donkey Kong, and Bowser, as well as the Mushroom Kingdom and Bowser’s palace.

The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is being directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The Lego Movie 2: The Second PartMinions: The Rise of Gru). Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto are producing. Nintendo and Universal Pictures are co-financing the project.

