Bad Boys 4: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Announce First Details

Bad Boys stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce that Bad Boys 4 is currently in pre-production.

The untitled Bad Boys sequel will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who also directed 2020’s Bad Boys For Life. The script will be written by Chris Bremner, who wrote the screenplay for Bad Boys For Life.

El Arbi and Fallah’s recent work includes the movie Rebel and two episodes of Marvel’s Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. The duo also directed the unreleased Batgirl movie that starred Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser.

Check out Will Smith’s Instagram post below for the full reveal:

Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith for Westbrook, Doug Belgrad, and Chad Oman are set to produce with Martin Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone serving as executive producers.