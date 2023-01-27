Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney+ Release Date & Time

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally coming to Disney+, its release time has been announced.

The streaming service will add the much-anticipated Black Panther sequel to its available content. Here's when to watch it.

When to Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+

Disney+ will release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT/8 a.m. UK on Wednesday, February 1. Based on the Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever explored the incomparable world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw the return of most of its original main cast, including Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Letitia Wright as Shuri, as well as Winston Duke as M’Baku and Florence Kasumba as Ayo. Joining them were franchise newcomers Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, and Alex Livinalli as Attuma.

Ryan Coogler directed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole. Kevin Feige produced with Nate Moore, while Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, and Barry Waldman served as executive producers.