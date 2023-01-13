James Gunn Debunks Superman DCU Actor Rumor

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has once again taken to Twitter to set the record straight on matters pertaining to upcoming DC films. This time, Gunn debunked a rumor about who might be playing Superman in the new DC Universe.

Responding to a tweet from Super Film News stating that Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi is rumored to be the new Superman, Gunn said that no one has been cast yet. The director and co-CEO went on to say that he doesn’t do casting until the script is at least close to being finished and that, though he has things to announce in the near future, Superman’s actor will not be one of those announcements.

You can see Gunn’s tweet below:

My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them. ?‍♂️ https://t.co/2SGWV2RSI7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 13, 2023

While much of the DCU’s future remains a mystery, Gunn recently announced that Henry Cavill would be exiting the role of Superman and that Gunn would be writing a new Superman movie. Additionally, several notable cameos have been nixed from The Flash and Wonder Woman 3 is no longer in development. There are also reports that Jason Momoa will no longer be Aquaman and will instead be recast as another DC character.

The next DC Universe release will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which releases on March 17, 2023. It will be followed by The Flash, starring the troubled Ezra Miller, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The future afterward is currently uncertain as Gunn and Safran decide upon their 10-year plan for the DC