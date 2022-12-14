Patty Jenkins Gives Rogue Squadron Update, Talks Wonder Woman 3 Cancellation

Patty Jenkins has broken her silence.

The Wonder Woman director issued a statement on social media addressing the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3, claiming she never walked away from the project, and gave a Rogue Squadron update for her upcoming Star Wars movie, which she is still attached to.

“I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn’t happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further,” explained Jenkins. “When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed. They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don’t know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead.”

As for Wonder Woman 3, she dispelled rumors that she walked away or killed it.

“This is simply not true,” explained Jenkins. “I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

Check out Jenkins’ full statement below:

The creative also thanked the fans and stated that she did not want her “beautiful journey” with Wonder Woman to end on a negative note. Jenkins also wishes the franchise and its legacy “an amazing future ahead,” whether that be with her or not.