James Gunn Announces New Superman Movie Not Starring Henry Cavill

Despite the ending of Black Adam, the next DC Universe Superman movie won’t star Henry Cavill.

James Gunn went to Twitter to confirm that he and Peter Safran have the DC slate ready to go and that a new Superman movie based on an earlier part of the hero’s life is a top priority.

Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

“Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill,” said Gunn. “But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Gunn also clarified that he has been writing the project for a while but isn’t sure who will direct the movie yet. While Variety reports that all three are “energized to find something in the comic universe for Cavill to tackle” together. Additionally, this is not to replace the previously announced Ta-Nehisi Coates and J.J. Abrams Superman movie, which is still in active development.