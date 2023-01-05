James Gunn Debunks Wonder Woman Rumor, Clarifies DCU Slate

While the current state of the DC Universe’s future is unknown, director and co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn has once again taken to social media to confirm some things.

In a recent reply to a fan’s tweet, Gunn debunked the ongoing rumor that Wonder Woman would not be featured at all in the first three years of the new DCU. Gunn jokingly said that he hereby dunked the rumor as it was simply not true.

I hereby debunk it (only because it’s not true). pic.twitter.com/tlKSaqxsE7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 5, 2023

In another tweet, Gunn was asked about the recent rumors that Ezra Miller may continue to play the role of The Flash, following their continued focus on rehabbing themselves. Gunn was also asked about the reports that noted that the DCU’s future slate will only include up to three years of projects.

Gunn didn’t speak much on the Ezra Miller situation, instead saying that he didn’t know what was being said, but did reveal that the DCU slate is actually “8 to 10 years,” and that they would be announcing “some of it” this month.

I don’t know what’s out there about Ezra but our slate is 8 to 10 years (but we will only be announcing some of it this month). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 5, 2023

While much of the DCU’s future remains a mystery, Gunn recently announced that Henry Cavill would be exiting the role of Superman and that Gunn would be writing a new Superman movie. Additionally, several notable cameos have been nixed from The Flash and Wonder Woman 3 is no longer in development. There are also reports that Jason Momoa will no longer be Aquaman and will instead be recast as another DC character.

The next DC Universe release will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which releases March 17, 2023. It will be followed by The Flash, starring the troubled Ezra Miller, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The future afterward is currently uncertain as Gunn and Safran decide upon their 10-year plan for the DC