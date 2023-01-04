Shazam! Fury of the Gods Posters Showcase the Superhero Family

Two new Shazam! Fury of the Gods posters have been released for the upcoming superhero sequel, both of which lean into the more comedic and colorful aspects of the superhero film.

The two posters both heavily focus on Zachary Levi as Shazam, with one of the posters also featuring the rest of the Shazam family and taking cues from older comics and even television shows. The family poster looks like Power Rangers promotional material and features a “Freddy’s Collection” sticker as if it were a comic.

Check out the two new Shazam! Fury of the Gods posters below:

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will feature the return of Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as they reprise their respective roles as Billy Batson and Shazam. Joining them are most of the first film’s main cast, including Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody as Freddy, Faithe Herman and Meagan Good as Darla, Ian Chen and Ross Butler as Eugene, Grace Fulton as Mary, Jovan Armand and D.J. Cotrona as Pedro, Marta Milans, and Cooper Andrews.

After defeating Sivana and the Seven Deadly Sins in the 2019 film, the sequel sees the Shazam family going up against much more dangerous threats, with the introduction of the daughters of Atlas — Hespera and Kalypso — who are portrayed by Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Kill Bill actress Lucy Liu.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is once again being directed by David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation) from a screenplay written by returning scribe Henry Gayden. It is produced by Peter Safran.