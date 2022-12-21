Zachary Levi & James Gunn Kill DCU Recasting Rumors

The state of the DC Universe continues to be in flux, with fans wondering which, if any, actors will return. One of those actors, Zachary Levi, recently took to social media to assure fans that not everything is as it seems.

In a recent tweet replying to a fan that was worried that Levi’s role as Shazam was in jeopardy, Levi replied with reassurance. “I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet,” said Levi, who said that he was “gucci,” potentially hinting that his status as Shazam is fine.

Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci. ? https://t.co/684SarbP1P — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) December 20, 2022

I keep seeing posts with this untrue theory. We're not recasting everyone except The Suicide Squad. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2022

James Gunn also took to Twitter to debunk the idea that everyone in the current DC Universe would be gone. Replying to a fan asking about who all would be recast, Gunn said that the notion of every actor being replaced is an “untrue theory,” stating that they’re “not recasting everyone except The Suicide Squad.”

While much of the DCU’s future remains a mystery, Gunn recently announced that Cavill would be exiting the role of Superman and that Gunn would be writing a new Superman movie. Additionally, several notable cameos have been nixed from The Flash, and Wonder Woman 3 is no longer in development. There are also reports that Jason Momoa will no longer be Aquaman and will be recast as another DC character.

The next DC Universe release will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which releases March 17, 2023. It will be followed by The Flash, starring the troubled Ezra Miller, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The future afterward is currently uncertain as Gunn and Safran decide upon their 10-year plan for the DCU.