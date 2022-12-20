Indiana Jones 5 Director Addresses Rumors About Ending Reshoots

Rumors surrounding the upcoming sequel Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny have continued popping up, with director James Mangold recently taking to social media to deny any reports that alternate endings and scenes were filmed.

In a recent tweet sent out over the weekend, Mangold noted that he’d taken a small break from the platform for his birthday but wanted to say that there are no new scenes or alternate endings being filmed for the upcoming fifth entry in the Indiana Jones franchise. Mangold went on to say that the film is “99% finished” and is in the process of being rated by the MPAA, with visual effects being completed.

So I took a b-day break from trolls. But it seems I gotta once again say.. We’re not shooting & never shot any new scenes or "alt endings". Our film is 99% finished, getting rated by MPAA & VFX being completed. Happy Holidays! — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 19, 2022

The comments from Mangold come after rumors began popping up that new scenes and endings were being filmed. Previously, Mangold also shut down rumors that the upcoming film would see Harrison Ford turning over the role of Indiana Jones to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who co-stars in the film as Indy’s goddaughter. In response to another fan, Mangold once again confirmed that no additional scenes were being filmed and that he hadn’t done that on any of his previous projects, including Logan or Ford v Ferrari, either.

Well, Anthony, it is so kind of you to call me bullshit but I made Logan and Ford v Ferrari and Indiana Jones 5 and it didn't happen on any of them. I can only speak to my experiences. Be well. — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 19, 2022

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will once again be led by Harrison Ford as he reprises one of his most iconic roles as the titular explorer. Joining him as the female lead is Emmy and Golden Globe winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The final installment will also feature the introduction of other franchise newcomers Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

The long-awaited film is being directed by Oscar nominee James Mangold (Logan) from a new screenplay he is co-writing with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, who collaborated on Ford v Ferrari. Mangold took over the director’s chair after Steven Spielberg had exited his directorial duties for the film. Despite his exit, he will still remain part of the film’s production as a producer.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, original franchise director Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with John Williams returning to score the film. It is set to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.