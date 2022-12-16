Matthew Lillard & Josh Hutcherson Join Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie found its director in October, and now it has gotten two of its stars. Matthew Lillard of Scream and Scooby-Doo fame and Josh Hutcherson, known for his role as Peeta Mellark in the Hunger Games movies, have both been cast for the horror film.

Deadline’s report notes that the two actors have joined the project, but it has not been confirmed who they will be playing. Production is also slated to start in February in New Orleans.

This long-delayed live-action film will be based on the popular horror video game created by Scott Cawthon, who is co-writing the screenplay with Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop also working with Blumhouse to bring the horrifying animatronics to life.

The original Five Nights at Freddy’s game challenges players to survive for five nights as a security guard in a demented pizza entertainment restaurant where homicidal, possessed animatronics roam the halls in search of their next victims. The series went on to garner multiple sequels and spin-offs.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be produced by Cawthon and Blum, with Russell Binder serving as an executive producer. Before Tammi stepped up to the director’s chair, Home Alone director Chris Columbus was previously attached to helm the project.