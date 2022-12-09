Taylor Swift to Make Directorial Debut Film With Searchlight Pictures

Following the successful launch of her tenth studio album, titled Midnights, global pop superstar Taylor Swift is setting up her feature directorial debut, as she has officially signed on with Searchlight Pictures. The project will feature an original screenplay written by Swift. Further details about the film’s plot, casting, and characters are still being kept under wraps and will be announced at a later date.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement (via Deadline).

After directing her own music videos including “You Need to Calm Down,” “Lover,” and “The Man,” Swift had written and directed her first short film last year titled All Too Well: The Short Film, which recently won her the Best Direction award at the 2022 Video Music Awards.

Taylor Swift first gained recognition in 2006 when she launched her self-titled debut album which landed the number five spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart for 157 weeks. Since then, Swift has released multiple award-winning albums, like Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and her most recent one, Midnights. After nearly two decades, 11 Grammy Awards and countless hit songs later, Swift has become a household name in the music industry and a worldwide sensation.