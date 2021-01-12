Harry Lennix reveals he is Martian Manhunter in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

There’s been a lot of back and forth as to what exactly fans can look forward to seeing in the infamous forthcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League miniseries, but Harry Lennix has cleared up one detail to Collider with the revelation he will indeed appear as the extraterrestrial superhero Martian Manhunter.

Lennix confirmed that when he was first cast in the debut DC Extended Universe project, Man of Steel, as General Swanwick, he did not know he would continue the role past one film, let alone the character’s real identity and that though he learned of the real plans with Justice League, he still didn’t get a chance to read the script as “they were still being developed and they keep all of that under lock and key.” Given his schedule conflicts with his role on NBC’s The Blacklist, he never properly filmed his scenes as Manhunter, but once Warner Bros. greenlit the extra shooting for the new miniseries cut of the project, Lennix confirmed he has shot the necessary footage for the role.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will reportedly cost around $70 million in order to properly finish the editing and visual effects of the director’s original vision, as well as the additional photography. The original post-production crew is also expected to return along with the cast members to record additional dialogue for the cut.

It was revealed at DC FanDome that the movie will release on HBO Max in 2021 by being broken up into four one-hour parts that will also be released as one four-hour film.

Fueled by the hero’s restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Justice League sees Bruce Wayne enlist the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League, which features a screenplay from Chris Terrio from a story by Snyder and Terrio, stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, with J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, and Amy Adams as Lois Lane.

Released in November 2017, the film earned mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, praising the action and performances from Gadot and Miller while criticizing every other aspect of the film, namely the inconsistent tone that many fault Joss Whedon (The Avengers) for after taking over directorial duties from Snyder. With a large budget of $300 million and a break-even point of $750 million, the film is considered a box office bomb having grossed only $658 million.